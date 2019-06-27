Market News
June 27, 2019 / 8:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises on investor optimism ahead of G20

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher after a broad-based rally on Thursday as investors looked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend for progress in the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute, which has whipsawed markets for months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.05 points, or 0.04%, to 26,525.77, the S&P 500 gained 11.02 points, or 0.38%, to 2,924.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.79 points, or 0.73%, to 7,967.76. (Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below