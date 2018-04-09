FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises on softer U.S. stance on China trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes rose on Monday as a softer stance by U.S. policymakers on China tariffs powered a rebound from last week’s sell-off, though stocks pared gains in the final minutes of the trading session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.41 points, or 0.19 percent, to 23,979.17, the S&P 500 gained 8.69 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,613.16, and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.23 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,950.34. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Leslie Adler)

