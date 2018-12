NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced in relatively low-volume trading on Monday as revelers gathered to ring in 2019, marking the end of the worst year for U.S. stocks in a decade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265.67 points, or 1.15 percent, to 23,328.07, the S&P 500 gained 21.21 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,506.95, and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.76 points, or 0.77 percent, to 6,635.28. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Leslie Adler)