Dec 21 (Reuters) - The three main U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday as investors bet on more economically sensitive sectors, pushing bank and energy stocks higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.64 points, or 0.23 percent, to 24,782.29, the S&P 500 gained 5.32 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,684.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.40 points, or 0.06 percent, to 6,965.36. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)