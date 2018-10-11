US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street sells off as worries mount ahead of earnings season

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes continued their slide in Thursday’s volatile session as investors worried about rising interest rates and braced for impact on corporate earnings from trade conflicts, a day before quarterly reporting season begins.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 545.91 points, or 2.13 percent, to 25,052.83, the S&P 500 lost 57.31 points, or 2.06 percent, to 2,728.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.99 points, or 1.25 percent, to 7,329.06. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)