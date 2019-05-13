US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street shudders as tariff war heats up

May 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street shares sank on Monday after China defied Washington by announcing retaliatory tariffs, the latest salvo in the two countries’ increasingly belligerent trade dispute, sending investors fleeing equities for less risky assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 617.38 points, or 2.38%, to 25,324.99, the S&P 500 lost 69.52 points, or 2.41%, to 2,811.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 269.92 points, or 3.41%, to 7,647.02. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)