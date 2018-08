NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Friday as a deepening economic crisis in Turkey dragged on bank shares and triggered concerns that it could spread to other global economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196.02 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,313.21, the S&P 500 lost 20.31 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,833.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.67 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,839.11. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Phil Berlowitz )