US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street sinks on renewed tariff threat

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street sold off sharply on Friday as investor risk appetite was soured by the revived specter of tariffs against China, threatened anew by U.S. President Donald Trump in retaliation for the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought global economies to a grinding halt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 617.09 points, or 2.53%, to 23,728.63, the S&P 500 lost 81.13 points, or 2.79%, to 2,831.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 284.60 points, or 3.2%, to 8,604.95. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Chris Reese)