US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slammed on China virus fears

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered their worst day in over three months on Monday as China extended the Lunar New Year holiday due to a virus outbreak, fueling worries about the economic impact of containment efforts in the world’s second largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 455.63 points, or 1.57%, to 28,534.1, the S&P 500 lost 52.02 points, or 1.58%, to 3,243.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.60 points, or 1.89%, to 9,139.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler )