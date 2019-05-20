US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slides as Huawei fallout slams tech stocks

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Monday as the White House’s restrictions on Chinese telecom equipment company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd weighed on the technology sector and raised concerns that the move would further inflame trade tensions between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.24 points, or 0.33%, to 25,679.76, the S&P 500 lost 19.44 points, or 0.68%, to 2,840.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.91 points, or 1.46%, to 7,702.38. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)