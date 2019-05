NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China triggered global growth fears and kept investors away from riskier assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 472.17 points, or 1.79%, to 25,966.31, the S&P 500 lost 48.38 points, or 1.65%, to 2,884.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.53 points, or 1.96%, to 7,963.76. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)