US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slides to end May brutalized by trade jitters

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst May performance since 2010, after President Donald Trump’s surprise threat of tariffs on Mexico fueled fears that his trade war on multiple fronts could lead to a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 356.74 points, or 1.42%, to 24,813.14, the S&P 500 lost 36.6 points, or 1.31%, to 2,752.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.09 points, or 1.49%, to 7,454.62. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Diane Craft)