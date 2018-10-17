US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips after minutes show Fed united on rate hikes

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes slipped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released meeting minutes showing broad agreement on the need to raise borrowing costs further, cementing investor concerns that had helped cause a major sell-off the week before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.48 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,705.94, the S&P 500 lost 0.74 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,809.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.79 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,642.70. (Reporting by Sinead Carew)