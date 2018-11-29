US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips as tech, financial shares slump

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed slightly lower on Thursday as tech and financial shares slumped, erasing earlier gains stemming from U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showing the central bank opened the debate on when to pause further interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.59 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,338.84, the S&P 500 lost 5.99 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,737.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.51 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,273.08. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)