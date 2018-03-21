US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at close after Fed hikes rates

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, with stocks giving up gains in choppy trade after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark U.S. interest rates, while a strong gain in the energy space helped limit losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.96 points, or 0.18 percent, to 24,682.31, the S&P 500 lost 5.01 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,711.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.02 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,345.29. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)