March 21, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at close after Fed hikes rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, with stocks giving up gains in choppy trade after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark U.S. interest rates, while a strong gain in the energy space helped limit losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.96 points, or 0.18 percent, to 24,682.31, the S&P 500 lost 5.01 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,711.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.02 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,345.29. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)

