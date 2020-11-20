US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at open on concerns over fading stimulus

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as fears grew over fading stimulus and the blow to the economy from increasing coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.66 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 29,437.57.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.56 points, or 0.07%, at 3,579.31, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.02 points, or 0.10%, to 11,892.70 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)