Market News
December 28, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips, but stocks mark positive week

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended marginally lower in a choppy session on Friday, but major indexes posted weekly gains for the first time in December following a wild few days of trading that saw equities rebound from a prolonged slide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.03 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,061.79, the S&P 500 lost 3.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,485.65, and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,584.52. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below