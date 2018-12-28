US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips, but stocks mark positive week

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended marginally lower in a choppy session on Friday, but major indexes posted weekly gains for the first time in December following a wild few days of trading that saw equities rebound from a prolonged slide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.03 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,061.79, the S&P 500 lost 3.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,485.65, and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,584.52. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Leslie Adler)