US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slumps as visa restrictions stoke U.S.-China worries

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down sharply on Tuesday as news that the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese officials overshadowed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that pointed to openness to further rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 314.59 points, or 1.19%, to 26,163.43, the S&P 500 lost 45.8 points, or 1.56%, to 2,892.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 132.52 points, or 1.67%, to 7,823.78. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)