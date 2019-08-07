Market News
August 7, 2019 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slumps at open as investors seek safety

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as investors sought safety in gold and government bonds on worries about the impact of a long-drawn U.S.-China trade war on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.30 points, or 0.83%, at the open to 25,814.22.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.12 points, or 0.80%, at 2,858.65. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.99 points, or 1.10%, to 7,747.27 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below