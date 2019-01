NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 climbed to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and a rally in industrials on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 256.64 points, or 1.09 percent, to 23,787.99, the S&P 500 gained 24.74 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,574.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.53 points, or 1.08 percent, to 6,897.00. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by David Gregorio)