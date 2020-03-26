Market News
March 26, 2020 / 8:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street surges in 3rd straight day of gains

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied for a third straight session on Thursday as record weekly jobless claims came in below investors’ worst fears and investors focused on an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,351.62 points, or 6.38%, to 22,552.17, the S&P 500 gained 154.51 points, or 6.24%, to 2,630.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 413.24 points, or 5.6%, to 7,797.54. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

