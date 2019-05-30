Market News
May 30, 2019 / 1:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ticks higher at open

May 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, taking a breather from a trade tension-driven selloff that has knocked more than 5% off the value of major stock indexes since the start of May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.53 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 25,139.94. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.92 points, or 0.14%, at 2,786.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.15 points, or 0.24%, to 7,565.46 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

