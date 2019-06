NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended near flat on Tuesday as investors paused following a run of gains and as fresh worries emerged over the United States’ trade war with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.17 points, or 0.05%, to 26,048.51, the S&P 500 lost 1.01 points, or 0.03%, to 2,885.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.60 points, or 0.01%, to 7,822.57. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)