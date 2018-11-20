US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street tumbles at open on retail gloom, tech concerns

Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as poor forecasts from retailers for the holiday quarter fed into a market driven lower this week by concerns about demand for iPhones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.76 points, or 1.59 percent, at the open to 24,618.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.13 points, or 1.34 percent, at 2,654.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.05 points, or 2.29 percent, to 6,867.43 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)