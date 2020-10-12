Tech stocks extend Wall Street rally on stimulus hopes

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rose for a fourth straight session on Monday on optimism that a coronavirus relief package would eventually come around, while investors geared up for the third-quarter corporate earnings season.

A man walks a dog in the shade away from the midday sun past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in Manhattan, during hot weather in New York City, New York, U.S., August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Technology stocks provided the biggest boost to all three main indexes as Apple Inc jumped 5.3% ahead of a special event on Tuesday, which most analysts believe will be used to unveil the new iPhone with 5G capabilities.

Amazon.com Inc climbed 5.1% ahead of its annual Prime Day shopping event on Oct. 13 and 14.

The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.

“The market has come to a realization that stimulus is going to be coming ... no matter who is the president. It’s probably going to be coming about a month out from now,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Americans were steadily losing confidence in President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with his net approval on the issue hitting a record low.

Growing expectations of a Democratic win in next month’s presidential election have also helped Wall Street’s main indexes climb to one-month highs as a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden could ease the trade war with China and resulting tariff pressures on the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 was less than 2% away from surpassing its record closing high from Sept. 2 that would mark a complete recovery from a 9% pullback.

With the Oct. 15 presidential debate officially canceled, Trump plans to travel to key battleground states this week as his doctor declared he was no longer a transmission risk for the novel coronavirus.

Results from big U.S. banks will be in focus this week, with JPMorgan & Co and Citigroup set to report on Tuesday. Bank shares gained 0.6%.

Overall, analysts expect third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to fall 20.7% from a year earlier, smaller than a 30.6% slump in the second quarter.

At 12:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 305.52 points, or 1.07%, at 28,892.42, the S&P 500 was up 60.93 points, or 1.75%, at 3,538.06, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 299.29 points, or 2.58%, at 11,879.24.

The consumer discretionary index hit an all-time high and, along with tech and communication services, rose the most among major S&P sectors.

The energy index was the weak spot, as oil prices dropped on easing supply worries.

Twitter Inc gained 5% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the social media company’s shares to “buy” on expectations of continued growth in 2021.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 65 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 149 new highs and 10 new lows.