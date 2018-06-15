US STOCKS-Trade worries, oil pull Wall Street lower

* Oil falls over $2 a barrel ahead of OPEC meeting

* Boeing, Caterpillar drags on the Dow

* Indexes down: Dow 0.86 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.32 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

By Sruthi Shankar

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday after the United States announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to warn of retaliation and reigniting fears of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Also weighing on the indexes were oil prices, which tumbled more than 3 percent ahead of an OPEC meeting next week where two of the world’s biggest producers are expected to indicate an increase in output.

The energy index fell 1.8 percent and was the biggest decliner among the major S&P sectors.

President Donald Trump said in a statement that a 25 percent tariff would be imposed on an initial list of strategically important imports from China from July 6 and vowed further measures if Beijing struck back.

In response, China’s Commerce Ministry said it planned to impose tariffs of similar size and intensity. Beijing has published its own list that targets $50 billion in U.S. goods, including soybeans, aircraft and autos.

The two countries have held three rounds of high-level talks since early May that have yet to yield a compromise, with the United States pressing China to resolve issues over its industrial policy, market access and a $375 billion trade gap.

Boeing, the single largest U.S. exporter to China, fell 2 percent, dragging the Dow lower for the fourth day in a row.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar dropped 2.9 percent, agricultural trader Bunge 1.9 percent and automaker General Motors 1.5 percent.

“With the announcement of the tariffs, there’s a real risk that we can see a continued increased escalation,” said Robin Anderson, senior economist at Principal Global Investors in Des Moines, Iowa.

“But you still have the underlying environment of strong economic fundamentals, at least in the U.S., which dampens the negative impact coming from these pockets of volatility.”

At 12:51 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 216.57 points, or 0.86 percent, at 24,958.74, the S&P 500 was down 10.68 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,771.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 24.93 points, or 0.32 percent, at 7,736.11.

The U.S. Federal Reserve increased its key interest rate for the second time this year on Wednesday and hinted at two more hikes by the end of 2018, pointing to strength in the U.S. economy.

The University Of Michigan’s preliminary reading of its consumers sentiment index for June rose to 99.3, above the estimated 98.5.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 104 new highs and 31 new lows. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)