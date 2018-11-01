US STOCKS-Wall St climbs for third day, trade optimism helps

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window.)

* Industrials rise after Trump says China talks ‘move along’

* DowDuPont surges on robust results, boosts materials index

* Apple marginally higher ahead of results after the bell

* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct (Updates to close)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Thursday as President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were “moving along nicely,” reviving hopes that the two countries can resolve their trade dispute.

Adding to the upbeat mood, the latest round of results from companies was mostly positive.

Trump said he plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Argentina at the end of the month.

The trade-sensitive S&P industrial sector rose 1.7 percent, with Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc among companies leading the gains.

“Maybe there’s going to be some hope that a trade deal with China will actually come through,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

Beyond that, investors are feeling a bit more comfortable after gains this week, he said.

“Now you get a little bit of fear of missing out, mixing in with, ‘I don’t believe this is actually happening,’” he said. “The fear of missing out seems to be on the winning side.”

Despite ending higher on Wednesday, the S&P 500 closed out its worst month in seven years, following fears of a widening global trade dispute, rising borrowing costs, and that U.S. earnings growth may slow more than forecast in 2019.

The S&P materials index was up 3.0 percent, with DowDuPont Inc surging after it reported strong results and plans for a $3 billion share buyback.

Apple Inc was up slightly ahead of its results, due after the bell. The technology index rose 1.2 percent, continuing to recover from the recent selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 264.98 points, or 1.06 percent, to 25,380.74, the S&P 500 gained 28.63 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,740.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 128.16 points, or 1.75 percent, to 7,434.06.

Also helping were robust earnings reports from three Apple suppliers, NXP Semiconductors, Dialog Semiconductor and Qorvo Inc.

Technology-related stocks, which have led the stock market’s bull run in recent years, helped lead the selling in October, with the S&P 500 tech index down 8 percent in the month.

The Nasdaq is up 5.4 percent for the last three sessions, its biggest three-day gain since February 2016.

Of the 348 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results so far, 77 percent have reported earnings above analysts’ expectations, pushing the aggregate third-quarter earnings growth estimate for S&P 500 companies to 26.2 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.46-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 32 new highs and 57 new lows.

About 9.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 8.7 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish and Rosalba O’Brien)