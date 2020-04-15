US STOCKS-Wall St falls after gloomy economic data, bank earnings

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* NY Fed Empire State manufacturing index hits record low

* BofA, Citigroup fall as profit slumps

* J.C. Penney sinks on report it is considering bankruptcy

* Retail sales collapse in March

* Indexes down: Dow 1.6%, S&P 1.9%, Nasdaq 0.9% (Updates to late afternoon)

By Medha Singh

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic and first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P energy sector slumped as oil prices sank after reports suggested persistent oversupply and collapsing global demand.

The banking subsector fell as the biggest U.S. lenders set aside billions of dollars to prepare for an expected flood of loan defaults as the coronavirus pandemic all but halted business activity. The flight from risky assets also hit Treasury yields.

Shares of Bank of America and Citigroup Inc dropped as they joined JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co in reporting a slump in first-quarter profits.

In further evidence of economic damage from the outbreak, U.S. retail sales plunged 8.7% in March, manufacturing output dropped by the most in over 74 years and a survey showed manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in April to its lowest in the series’ history.

Disappointing bank earnings are weighing on sentiment as well as prospects for the rest of the earnings season, said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

In the coming weeks, “it’s going to be more important to look at companies... from a debt perspective” in addition to sales and earnings, he said, noting: “I’m not sure the recovery is going to be as strong as everybody is saying.”

Analysts expect earnings for firms on the benchmark S&P 500 index to slide 12.8% in the first quarter, while the International Monetary Fund has predicted the global economy would this year witness its sharpest slump since the 1930s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 380.68 points, or 1.59%, to 23,569.08, the S&P 500 lost 53.62 points, or 1.88%, to 2,792.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.55 points, or 0.93%, to 8,436.19.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 26% from its March trough, lifted by a raft of U.S. monetary and fiscal stimulus and on early signs that coronavirus cases were peaking in some hotspots, but the index is still down about 18% from its record high.

The CBOE volatility index rose after closing Tuesday at its lowest level since March 5. The S&P tech sector fell 2.1% and was the biggest drag on the benchmark index.

J.C. Penney Co Inc slumped as sources said the retailer was exploring filing for bankruptcy protection after the virus outbreak upended its turnaround plans.

The biggest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc rose as it maintained its 2020 profit outlook at a time when major companies have withdrawn forecasts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.96-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 22 new highs and 24 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Bernadette Baum)