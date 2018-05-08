FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 6:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS-Wall St remains lower after Trump quits Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Energy stocks recover some losses after Trump decision

* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 500 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Updates with detail after Trump Iran announcement)

By Noel Randewich

May 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street remained in negative territory on Tuesday while energy stocks cut earlier losses after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected.

In a televised speech, Trump said the United States would withdraw from a 2015 international agreement designed to deny Tehran the ability to build nuclear weapons, and also reinstate sanctions on Iran.

The S&P energy sector trimmed earlier losses to trade down 0.1 percent.

Major stock indexes recovered but then fell again to levels prior to Trump’s speech.

At 2:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.34 percent at 24,273.85 points, while the S&P 500 had lost 0.38 percent to 2,662.39.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 percent to 7,245.33.

Reporting by Noel Randewich, Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

