Wall Street opens near record highs as grim jobs data fuels stimulus hopes

FILE PHOTO: The Fearless Girl statue is seen as the U.S. flag covers the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened near all-time highs on Friday as worse-than-expected jobs growth in November spurred bets of a new fiscal stimulus package to help lift the economy from its worst downturn in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.0 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 29989.56. The S&P 500 rose 4.2 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 3670.94, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 22.1 points, or 0.18%, to 12399.322 at the opening bell.