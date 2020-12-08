Wall Street dips at open on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus deal

FILE PHOTO: A trader wearing a protective face mask walks, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of New York, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to hamper an economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 U.S. relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.84 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 29,997.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.91 points, or 0.24%, at 3,683.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.77 points, or 0.13%, to 12,503.17 at the opening bell.