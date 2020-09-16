Wall Street opens higher as focus turns to Fed meet

FILE PHOTO: A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.09 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 28,031.69.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.03 points, or 0.29%, at 3,411.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 31.76 points, or 0.28%, to 11,222.08 at the opening bell.