FACTBOX-Over 115,000 still without power from Hurricane Delta on U.S. Gulf Coast

Oct 13 (Reuters) - More than 115,000 homes and businesses were still without power Tuesday morning in Louisiana and Texas after Hurricane Delta slammed into the Gulf Coast late Friday, according to local utilities. That was down from a total of more than 905,000 customers affected by the storm, according to federal energy data. Entergy Corp's Louisiana unit, the utility with the most outages, said it has already restored power to over 280,000 of the roughly 320,000 customers Delta left without service. Entergy said on its website that it has a team of about 8,400 responding to remaining outages in Louisiana and expects to restore service to most by Oct. 15. The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served ince Entergy - Louisiana LA 36,200 1,184,000 Beauregard Electric Coop LA 25,300 42,900 Southwest Louisiana EMC LA 25,000 108,300 Entergy - Texas TX 16,700 461,000 Cleco LA 11,900 84,500 Total 115,100 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)