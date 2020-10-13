Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

FACTBOX-Over 115,000 still without power from Hurricane Delta on U.S. Gulf Coast

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 13 (Reuters) - More than 115,000 homes and businesses were still
without power Tuesday morning in Louisiana and Texas after Hurricane Delta
slammed into the Gulf Coast late Friday, according to local utilities.
    That was down from a total of more than 905,000 customers affected by
the storm, according to federal energy data.
    Entergy Corp's Louisiana unit, the utility with the most
outages, said it has already restored power to over 280,000 of the roughly
320,000 customers Delta left without service.
    Entergy said on its website that it has a team of about 8,400
responding to remaining outages in Louisiana and expects to restore service
to most by Oct. 15.
    The following table lists major outages by utility:
        
 Power Company                   State/Prov    Out Now          Served 
                                    ince                    
 Entergy - Louisiana                 LA             36,200      1,184,000 
 Beauregard Electric Coop            LA             25,300         42,900 
 Southwest Louisiana EMC             LA             25,000        108,300 
 Entergy - Texas                     TX             16,700        461,000 
 Cleco                               LA             11,900         84,500 Total           115,100         
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
