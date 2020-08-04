FACTBOX-Isaias cuts power to over 2.8 million along U.S. East Coast

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Isaias knocked out power to more than 2.8 million homes and businesses from New York to North Carolina on Tuesday, according to electric companies. Isaias, now a tropical storm, crashed into North Carolina overnight and is currently centered near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border. Meteorologists expect the storm to continue moving north toward Canada for the rest of the day. Utilities along the path in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England have told customers to expect more outages. Power companies in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, meanwhile, have started restoring service to some customers after the storm moved on from their service areas. The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served ince FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 679,900 1,131,700 PSEG New Jersey NJ 452,500 2,326,700 Exelon - PECO PA 296,400 1,662,600 Dominion VA, NC 228,300 2,623,300 Exelon - Atlantic City NJ 188,700 545,400 Consolidated Edison NY 165,100 3,535,400 Eversource - Connecticut CT 114,200 1,281,200 Con Edison - Orange and Rockland NY, NJ 98,800 301,900 PSEG Long Island NY 95,900 1,162,300 Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 84,600 2,904,700 Exelon - Delmarva MD, DE 73,100 525,200 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 68,900 902,300 Avangrid - United Illuminating CT 62,400 337,400 Fortis Central Hudson NY 56,200 306,300 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania & New York PA, NY 49,300 2,009,700 PPL PA 33,700 1,629,300 Exelon - BGE MD 22,200 1,319,500 Southern Maryland Electric MD 15,200 167,300 Jones-Onslow EMC NC 12,300 76,400 Brunswick Electric NC 11,900 100,000 Delaware Electric Coop DE 10,300 103,500 Total 2,819,900 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Marguerita Choy)