August 4, 2020 / 8:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Isaias cuts power to over 2.8 million along U.S. East Coast

3 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Isaias knocked out power to more than 2.8 million
homes and businesses from New York to North Carolina on Tuesday, according to
electric companies.
    Isaias, now a tropical storm, crashed into North Carolina overnight and is
currently centered near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border. Meteorologists expect
the storm to continue moving north toward Canada for the rest of the day.

    Utilities along the path in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England
have told customers to expect more outages. Power companies in North Carolina,
Virginia and Maryland, meanwhile, have started restoring service to some customers
after the storm moved on from their service areas.
    
    The following table lists major outages by utility:
        
 Power Company                           State/Prov     Out Now          Served 
                                            ince                     
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey                    NJ            679,900       1,131,700 
 PSEG New Jersey                             NJ            452,500       2,326,700 
 Exelon - PECO                               PA            296,400       1,662,600 
 Dominion                                  VA, NC          228,300       2,623,300 
 Exelon - Atlantic City                      NJ            188,700         545,400 
 Consolidated Edison                         NY            165,100       3,535,400 
 Eversource - Connecticut                    CT            114,200       1,281,200 
 Con Edison - Orange and Rockland          NY, NJ           98,800         301,900 
 PSEG Long Island                            NY             95,900       1,162,300 
 Duke - Carolinas                          NC, SC           84,600       2,904,700 
 Exelon - Delmarva                         MD, DE           73,100         525,200 
 Avangrid - NYSEG                            NY             68,900         902,300 
 Avangrid - United Illuminating              CT             62,400         337,400 
 Fortis Central Hudson                       NY             56,200         306,300 
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania & New York     PA, NY           49,300       2,009,700 
 PPL                                         PA             33,700       1,629,300 
 Exelon - BGE                                MD             22,200       1,319,500 
 Southern Maryland Electric                  MD             15,200         167,300 
 Jones-Onslow EMC                            NC             12,300          76,400 
 Brunswick Electric                          NC             11,900         100,000 
 Delaware Electric Coop                      DE             10,300         103,500 
                                                                            
                                           Total        2,819,900           
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Marguerita Choy)
