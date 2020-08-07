FACTBOX-Over 1.2 million still without power on U.S. East Coast from Isaias

Aug 7 (Reuters) - More than 1.2 million homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts were still without power early Friday after Hurricane Isaias crashed up the U.S. East Coast earlier this week, according to local electric companies. That is down from over 1.8 million early Thursday. In total, the storm knocked out service to more than 4.3 million customers from North Carolina to Quebec after crashing into the North Carolina coast Monday night. The storms remnants were last seen in Quebec on Wednesday. Isaias was the earliest ninth storm of the Atlantic season. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday boosted its prediction on the number of named tropical storms this year, saying there could be up to 16 more for a total of 25. The current record for named tropical storms in a season is 27 in 2005, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served ince Eversource - Connecticut CT 413,600 1,281,200 FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 224,600 1,131,700 PSEG Long Island NY 197,400 1,162,300 Consolidated Edison NY 127,800 3,535,400 PSEG New Jersey NJ 87,900 2,326,700 Avangrid - United Illuminating CT 56,500 337,400 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 38,400 902,300 Con Edison - Orange and Rockland NY, NJ 38,100 301,900 Fortis Central Hudson NY 12,100 306,300 Exelon - PECO PA 11,300 1,662,600 National Grid - Massachusetts MA 10,800 1,334,800 Total 1,218,500 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)