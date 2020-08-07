Bonds News
August 7, 2020 / 12:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Over 1.2 million still without power on U.S. East Coast from Isaias

3 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - More than 1.2 million homes and businesses from
Pennsylvania to Massachusetts were still without power early Friday after
Hurricane Isaias crashed up the U.S. East Coast earlier this week, according to
local electric companies.
    That is down from over 1.8 million early Thursday. In total, the storm
knocked out service to more than 4.3 million customers from North Carolina to
Quebec after crashing into the North Carolina coast Monday night. The storms
remnants were last seen in Quebec on Wednesday.
    Isaias was the earliest ninth storm of the Atlantic season. The U.S. National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday boosted its prediction
on the number of named tropical storms this year, saying there could be up to 16
more for a total of 25. The current record for named tropical storms in a season
is 27 in 2005, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
    
    The following table lists major outages by utility:  
        
 Power Company                         State/Prov     Out Now          Served 
                                          ince                     
 Eversource - Connecticut                  CT            413,600       1,281,200 
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey                  NJ            224,600       1,131,700 
 PSEG Long Island                          NY            197,400       1,162,300 
 Consolidated Edison                       NY            127,800       3,535,400 
 PSEG New Jersey                           NJ            87,900        2,326,700 
 Avangrid - United Illuminating            CT            56,500          337,400 
 Avangrid - NYSEG                          NY            38,400          902,300 
 Con Edison - Orange and Rockland        NY, NJ          38,100          301,900 
 Fortis Central Hudson                     NY            12,100          306,300 
 Exelon - PECO                             PA            11,300        1,662,600 
 National Grid - Massachusetts             MA            10,800        1,334,800 
                                                                          
                                         Total        1,218,500           
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
