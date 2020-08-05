Bonds News
FACTBOX-Over 3.1 million still without power in U.S./Canada after Isaias

    Aug 5 (Reuters) - More than 3.1 million homes and businesses from North Carolina
to Quebec were still without power on Wednesday after Hurricane Isaias crashed up the
U.S. East Coast and into Canada, according to electric companies.
    The remnants of Isaias, which crashed into North Carolina on Monday night, were
currently located over Quebec.
    The storm knocked out service to more than 4.3 million customers as it marched up
the coast. Most customers left in the dark in North Carolina and Virginia have
already had their power restored.
    
    The following table lists major outages by utility:    
    
 Power Company                             State/Prov    Out Now          Served 
                                              ince                    
 Eversource - Connecticut                      CT            613,800      1,281,200 
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey                      NJ            558,700      1,131,700 
 PSEG Long Island                              NY            320,700      1,162,300 
 PSEG New Jersey                               NJ            300,800      2,326,700 
 Consolidated Edison                           NY            193,400      3,535,400 
 Exelon - PECO                                 PA            131,000      1,662,600 
 Con Edison - Orange and Rockland            NY, NJ          122,200        301,900 
 Avangrid - United Illuminating                CT            103,500        337,400 
 National Grid - Massachusetts                 MA            101,800      1,334,800 
 Dominion                                    VA, NC           98,000      2,623,300 
 Fortis Central Hudson                         NY             89,000        306,300 
 National Grid - Rhode Island                  RI             85,300        498,000 
 Avangrid - NYSEG                              NY             81,900        902,300 
 Exelon - Atlantic City                        NJ             70,500        545,400 
 Avangrid - Central Maine Power                ME             69,500        636,000 
 Eversource - New Hampshire                    NH             36,700        535,000 
 Eversource - Massachusetts                    MA             33,700      1,391,000 
 Hydro Quebec                                  QC             33,000      4,393,300 
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania & New York       PA, NY           24,100      2,009,700 
 Duke - Carolinas                            NC, SC           23,000      2,904,700 
 New Hampshire Electric Coop                   NH             16,000         81,300 
 Exelon - Delmarva                           MD, DE           15,200        525,200 
                                                                             
                                             Total        3,121,800          
 
    
