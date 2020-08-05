FACTBOX-Over 3.1 million still without power in U.S./Canada after Isaias

Aug 5 (Reuters) - More than 3.1 million homes and businesses from North Carolina to Quebec were still without power on Wednesday after Hurricane Isaias crashed up the U.S. East Coast and into Canada, according to electric companies. The remnants of Isaias, which crashed into North Carolina on Monday night, were currently located over Quebec. The storm knocked out service to more than 4.3 million customers as it marched up the coast. Most customers left in the dark in North Carolina and Virginia have already had their power restored. The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served ince Eversource - Connecticut CT 613,800 1,281,200 FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 558,700 1,131,700 PSEG Long Island NY 320,700 1,162,300 PSEG New Jersey NJ 300,800 2,326,700 Consolidated Edison NY 193,400 3,535,400 Exelon - PECO PA 131,000 1,662,600 Con Edison - Orange and Rockland NY, NJ 122,200 301,900 Avangrid - United Illuminating CT 103,500 337,400 National Grid - Massachusetts MA 101,800 1,334,800 Dominion VA, NC 98,000 2,623,300 Fortis Central Hudson NY 89,000 306,300 National Grid - Rhode Island RI 85,300 498,000 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 81,900 902,300 Exelon - Atlantic City NJ 70,500 545,400 Avangrid - Central Maine Power ME 69,500 636,000 Eversource - New Hampshire NH 36,700 535,000 Eversource - Massachusetts MA 33,700 1,391,000 Hydro Quebec QC 33,000 4,393,300 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania & New York PA, NY 24,100 2,009,700 Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 23,000 2,904,700 New Hampshire Electric Coop NH 16,000 81,300 Exelon - Delmarva MD, DE 15,200 525,200 Total 3,121,800 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)