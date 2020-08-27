FACTBOX-Hurricane Laura knocks out power to 650,000 in Louisiana and Texas

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Around 650,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and Texas were without power Thursday morning after Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border overnight as a major Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour). Local utilities in the storm's path warned the outage numbers will certainly climb as the storm marches inland. Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 333,000 customers currently out in Louisiana and Texas, warned the storm was so destructive that it could take weeks to restore power in some of the hardest hit areas. Entergy said it has over 13,000 restoration workers ready to restore service after the storm passes through its service areas. Laura is still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving north over central Louisiana. The storm is expected to reach Kentucky as a depression on Friday and drift into the Atlantic Ocean near Delaware on Saturday, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served ince Entergy - Louisiana LA 214,400 1,184,000 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco LA 126,800 284,500 Entergy - Texas TX 119,100 461,000 AEP - SWEPCO LA, TX, AR 73,800 498,600 Southwest Louisiana EMC LA 60,900 108,700 Beauregard Electric Coop LA 40,900 42,900 Claiborne Electric Coop LA 13,600 23,400 Total 649,500 2,603,100 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)