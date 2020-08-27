Company News
August 27, 2020 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Hurricane Laura knocks out power to 650,000 in Louisiana and Texas

3 Min Read

    Aug 27 (Reuters) - Around 650,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and
Texas were without power Thursday morning after Hurricane Laura smashed into
the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border overnight as a major Category 4
storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per
hour).
    Local utilities in the storm's path warned the outage numbers will
certainly climb as the storm marches inland.
    Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 333,000 customers
currently out in Louisiana and Texas, warned the storm was so destructive that
it could take weeks to restore power in some of the hardest hit areas. Entergy
said it has over 13,000 restoration workers ready to restore service after the
storm passes through its service areas.
    Laura is still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75
mph and is moving north over central Louisiana. The storm is expected to reach
Kentucky as a depression on Friday and drift into the Atlantic Ocean near
Delaware on Saturday, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. National
Hurricane Center (NHC).
    
    The following table lists major outages by utility:      
    
 Power Company                       State/Prov    Out Now          Served 
                                        ince                    
 Entergy - Louisiana                     LA            214,400      1,184,000 
 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco        LA            126,800        284,500 
 Entergy - Texas                         TX            119,100        461,000 
 AEP - SWEPCO                        LA, TX, AR         73,800        498,600 
 Southwest Louisiana EMC                 LA             60,900        108,700 
 Beauregard Electric Coop                LA             40,900         42,900 
 Claiborne Electric Coop                 LA             13,600         23,400 
                                                                       
                                       Total           649,500      2,603,100 
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below