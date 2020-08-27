FACTBOX-Hurricane Laura knocks out power to almost 400,000 in Louisiana and Texas

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Almost 400,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and Texas were without power early Thursday after Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border overnight as a major Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour). Local utilities in the storm's path warned the outage numbers will certainly climb as the storm marches inland. Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 200,000 customers currently out in Louisiana and Texas, warned the storm was so destructive that it could take weeks to restore power in some of the hardest hit areas. Entergy said it has over 9,800 restoration workers ready to restore service after the storm passes through its service area. Laura is still a major Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and is moving north over southern Louisiana near the Texas-Louisiana border. The storm is expected to reach Arkansas as a tropical storm by Friday, Kentucky as a depression by Saturday and the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Long Island, New York by Sunday, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served ince Entergy - Louisiana LA 123,600 1,184,000 Entergy - Texas TX 78,300 461,000 Southwest Louisiana EMC LA 70,000 108,300 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco LA 63,400 284,500 Beauregard Electric Coop LA 40,900 42,900 AEP - SWEPCO LA, TX, AR 16,700 498,600 Total 392,900 2,579,300 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)