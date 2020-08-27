Company News
August 27, 2020 / 12:00 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Hurricane Laura knocks out power to almost 400,000 in Louisiana and Texas

    Aug 27 (Reuters) - Almost 400,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and Texas
were without power early Thursday after Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf
Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border overnight as a major Category 4 storm with
maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour).
    Local utilities in the storm's path warned the outage numbers will certainly
climb as the storm marches inland.
    Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 200,000 customers
currently out in Louisiana and Texas, warned the storm was so destructive that it
could take weeks to restore power in some of the hardest hit areas. Entergy said
it has over 9,800 restoration workers ready to restore service after the storm
passes through its service area.
    Laura is still a major Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of
120 mph and is moving north over southern Louisiana near the Texas-Louisiana
border. The storm is expected to reach Arkansas as a tropical storm by Friday,
Kentucky as a depression by Saturday and the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Long
Island, New York by Sunday, according to the latest forecast from the U.S.
National Hurricane Center (NHC).
    
    The following table lists major outages by utility:      
    
 Power Company                        State/Prov     Out Now          Served 
                                         ince                     
 Entergy - Louisiana                      LA            123,600       1,184,000 
 Entergy - Texas                          TX             78,300         461,000 
 Southwest Louisiana EMC                  LA             70,000         108,300 
 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco         LA             63,400         284,500 
 Beauregard Electric Coop                 LA             40,900          42,900 
 AEP - SWEPCO                         LA, TX, AR         16,700         498,600 
                                                                         
                                        Total           392,900       2,579,300 
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
