FACTBOX-Hurricane Laura knocks out power to over 867,000 in U.S. Gulf Coast

Aug 27 (Reuters) - More than 867,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were without power on Thursday after Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border overnight as a major Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour). Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 520,000 customers currently out, warned the storm was so destructive that it could take weeks to restore power in some of the hardest hit areas. Entergy said it has over 13,000 workers ready to restore service after the storm passes through its service areas. Laura has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving north across the Louisiana-Arkansas border. The storm is expected to reach Kentucky as a depression on Friday and drift into the Atlantic Ocean near Delaware on Saturday, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served ince Entergy - Louisiana LA 264,000 1,184,000 Entergy - Texas TX 219,000 461,000 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco LA 125,400 284,500 AEP - SWEPCO LA, TX, AR 116,700 498,600 Southwest Louisiana EMC LA 43,000 108,700 Beauregard Electric Coop LA 40,900 42,900 Entergy - Arkansas AR 37,100 715,000 Claiborne Electric Coop LA 21,400 23,400 Total 867,500 3,318,100 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)