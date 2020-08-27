Company News
August 27, 2020

FACTBOX-Hurricane Laura knocks out power to over 867,000 in U.S. Gulf Coast

    Aug 27 (Reuters) - More than 867,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas
were without power on Thursday after Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast near the
Texas-Louisiana border overnight as a major Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150
miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour).
    Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 520,000 customers currently out,
warned the storm was so destructive that it could take weeks to restore power in some of the
hardest hit areas. Entergy said it has over 13,000 workers ready to restore service after the
storm passes through its service areas.
    Laura has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving
north across the Louisiana-Arkansas border. The storm is expected to reach Kentucky as a
depression on Friday and drift into the Atlantic Ocean near Delaware on Saturday, according to
the latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
    
    The following table lists major outages by utility:   
        
 Power Company                        State/Prov    Out Now          Served 
                                         ince                    
 Entergy - Louisiana                      LA            264,000      1,184,000 
 Entergy - Texas                          TX            219,000        461,000 
 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco         LA            125,400        284,500 
 AEP - SWEPCO                         LA, TX, AR        116,700        498,600 
 Southwest Louisiana EMC                  LA             43,000        108,700 
 Beauregard Electric Coop                 LA             40,900         42,900 
 Entergy - Arkansas                       AR             37,100        715,000 
 Claiborne Electric Coop                  LA             21,400         23,400 
                                                                        
                                        Total           867,500      3,318,100 
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)
