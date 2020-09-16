Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

FACTBOX-Hurricane Sally knocks out power to over 430,000 in Alabama & Florida

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sally knocked out power to more than 430,000 homes and
businesses in Alabama and Florida since smashing into the Alabama coast early Wednesday,
according to local utilities.
    Current outages are down to around 383,000 since NextEra Energy Inc's Gulf Power
utility has already restored service to over 45,000 customers.
    Southern Co's Alabama Power utility, which now has the most outages, said it was too
soon to say when it would restore service to most customers since the storm was still pounding
its service area.
    Separately, in Louisiana, more than 60,000 customers were still without power in the
southwest part of the state since Hurricane Laura hit the coast in late August.
    Entergy Corp, which still has over 38,000 out in Louisiana, said it expects to
restore service to most by Sept. 23 with the remaining customers who can safely accept power
back on by Sept. 30.
    There were no outages reported from Hurricane Sally in Louisiana.
    
    The following table lists major outages from Sally by utility:  
        
 Power Company              State/Pro    Out Now         Total Affected        Total Served 
                              vince                                          
 Southern - Alabama Power      AL           152,000               152,000          1,400,000 
 NextEra - Gulf Power          FL           111,500               156,800            455,000 
 Baldwin EMC                   AL            77,000                77,000             80,000 
 Riviera Utilities             AL            42,900                44,900             50,700 Total          383,400               430,700    
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up