FACTBOX-Over 621,000 still without power in U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Laura

Aug 28 (Reuters) - More than 621,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were still without power on Friday after Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday as a major Category 4 storm. That is down from around 900,000 total customers affected by the storm. Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 359,000 customers out, warned that the storm was so destructive it could take weeks to restore power in some of the hardest-hit areas. Entergy said it had over 21,000 workers available to help restore service. The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served ince Entergy - Louisiana LA 233,200 1,184,000 Entergy - Texas TX 98,800 461,000 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco LA 95,200 284,500 AEP - SWEPCO LA, TX, AR 86,900 498,600 Beauregard Electric Coop LA 42,900 42,900 Entergy - Arkansas AR 28,100 715,000 Claiborne Electric Coop LA 18,500 23,400 Southwest Louisiana EMC LA 18,300 108,700 Total 621,900 3,318,100 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)