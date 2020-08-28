Company News
FACTBOX-Over 621,000 still without power in U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Laura

    Aug 28 (Reuters) - More than 621,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas
were still without power on Friday after Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast near the
Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday as a major Category 4 storm. That is down from around
900,000 total customers affected by the storm.
    Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 359,000 customers out, warned that
the storm was so destructive it could take weeks to restore power in some of the hardest-hit
areas. Entergy said it had over 21,000 workers available to help restore service.
    
    The following table lists major outages by utility:  
        
 Power Company                       State/Prov    Out Now          Served 
                                        ince                    
 Entergy - Louisiana                     LA            233,200      1,184,000 
 Entergy - Texas                         TX             98,800        461,000 
 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco        LA             95,200        284,500 
 AEP - SWEPCO                        LA, TX, AR         86,900        498,600 
 Beauregard Electric Coop                LA             42,900         42,900 
 Entergy - Arkansas                      AR             28,100        715,000 
 Claiborne Electric Coop                 LA             18,500         23,400 
 Southwest Louisiana EMC                 LA             18,300        108,700 
                                                                       
                                       Total           621,900      3,318,100 
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
