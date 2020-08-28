Company News
FACTBOX-Over 746,000 still without power in U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Laura

    Aug 28 (Reuters) - More than 746,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas
were still without power early Friday after Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast near the
Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday as a major Category 4 storm.
    That is down from around 900,000 customers affected by the storm.
    Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 466,000 customers out, warned that
the storm was so destructive it could take weeks to restore power in some of the hardest-hit
areas. Entergy said it had over 16,000 workers restoring service.
    The remnants of Laura have weakened to a tropical depressiond, which was dropping rain on
Tennessee.
    
    The following table lists major outages by utility:  
    
 Power Company                        State/Prov    Out Now          Served 
                                         ince                    
 Entergy - Louisiana                      LA            245,300      1,184,000 
 Entergy - Texas                          TX            180,100        461,000 
 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco         LA             99,800        284,500 
 AEP - SWEPCO                         LA, TX, AR         93,200        498,600 
 Entergy - Arkansas                       AR             41,300        715,000 
 Beauregard Electric Coop                 LA             41,000         42,900 
 Southwest Louisiana EMC                  LA             23,400        108,700 
 Claiborne Electric Coop                  LA             22,300         23,400 
                                                                        
                                        Total           746,400      3,318,100 
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
