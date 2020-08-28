FACTBOX-Over 746,000 still without power in U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Laura

Aug 28 (Reuters) - More than 746,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were still without power early Friday after Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday as a major Category 4 storm. That is down from around 900,000 customers affected by the storm. Entergy Corp, the hardest hit utility with over 466,000 customers out, warned that the storm was so destructive it could take weeks to restore power in some of the hardest-hit areas. Entergy said it had over 16,000 workers restoring service. The remnants of Laura have weakened to a tropical depressiond, which was dropping rain on Tennessee. The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served ince Entergy - Louisiana LA 245,300 1,184,000 Entergy - Texas TX 180,100 461,000 Macquarie Infrastructure's Cleco LA 99,800 284,500 AEP - SWEPCO LA, TX, AR 93,200 498,600 Entergy - Arkansas AR 41,300 715,000 Beauregard Electric Coop LA 41,000 42,900 Southwest Louisiana EMC LA 23,400 108,700 Claiborne Electric Coop LA 22,300 23,400 Total 746,400 3,318,100 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)