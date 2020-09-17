FACTBOX-Almost 500,000 without power from Hurricane Sally in Alabama, Florida

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Almost 500,000 homes and businesses remained without power early Thursday in Florida and Alabama after Hurricane Sally smashed into the Gulf Cost early Wednesday, according to local utilities. That is down from over 614,000 customers affected by the storm as utilities in Florida and Alabama restore power now that Sally's remnants have moved onto Georgia. Outages in Georgia are slowly rising. NextEra Energy Inc's Gulf Power utility in Florida has already restored about 82,000 customers. The utility still has about 209,000 without power. In Louisiana, which was not hit by Sally, about 50,000 customers were still without power in the southwestern part of the state since Hurricane Laura hit the coast in late August. Entergy Corp, which still has about 35,000 out in Louisiana, said it expected to restore service to most by Sept. 23, with the remaining customers who can safely accept power back by Sept. 30. The following table lists major outages from Sally by utility: Power Company State/Pro Out Now Served vince NextEra - Gulf Power FL 209,100 455,000 Southern - Alabama Power AL 125,000 1,400,000 Baldwin EMC AL 78,200 80,000 Riviera Utilities AL 43,000 50,700 Southern - Georgia Power GA 29,400 2,554,900 Total 484,700 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)