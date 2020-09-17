Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

FACTBOX-Almost 500,000 without power from Hurricane Sally in Alabama, Florida

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Reuters) - Almost 500,000 homes and businesses
remained without power early Thursday in Florida and Alabama
after Hurricane Sally smashed into the Gulf Cost early
Wednesday, according to local utilities.
    That is down from over 614,000 customers affected by the
storm as utilities in Florida and Alabama restore power now that
Sally's remnants have moved onto Georgia. 
    Outages in Georgia are slowly rising.
    NextEra Energy Inc's Gulf Power utility in Florida
has already restored about 82,000 customers. The utility still
has about 209,000 without power.
    In Louisiana, which was not hit by Sally, about 50,000
customers were still without power in the southwestern part of
the state since Hurricane Laura hit the coast in late August.
    Entergy Corp, which still has about 35,000 out in
Louisiana, said it expected to restore service to most by Sept.
23, with the remaining customers who can safely accept power
back by Sept. 30.
    
    The following table lists major outages from Sally by
utility:
    
 Power Company             State/Pro    Out Now         Served 
                             vince                   
 NextEra - Gulf Power         FL          209,100       455,000 
 Southern - Alabama Power     AL          125,000     1,400,000 
 Baldwin EMC                  AL           78,200        80,000 
 Riviera Utilities            AL           43,000        50,700 
 Southern - Georgia Power     GA           29,400     2,554,900 
                                                           
                            Total         484,700          
 
    

    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up