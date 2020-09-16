FACTBOX-Hurricane Sally knocks out power to 570,000 in Alabama & Florida

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sally knocked out power to around 570,000 homes and businesses in Alabama and Florida after smashing into the Alabama coast early on Wednesday, according to local utilities. Current outages are down to about 506,000 since NextEra Energy Inc's Gulf Power utility restored service to about 57,000 customers. Southern Co's Alabama Power utility said it was too soon to say when it would restore service to most customers since the storm was still pounding its service area. In Louisiana, almost 60,000 customers were still without power in the southwestern part of the state since Hurricane Laura hit the coast in late August. Entergy Corp, which still has almost 40,000 out in Louisiana, said it expected to restore service to most by Sept. 23, with the remaining customers who can safely accept power back on by Sept. 30. There were no outages reported from Hurricane Sally in Louisiana. The following table lists major outages from Sally by utility: Power Company State/Pro Out Now Total Affected Total Served vince NextEra - Gulf Power FL 216,800 274,500 455,000 Southern - Alabama Power AL 160,000 160,000 1,400,000 Baldwin EMC AL 78,100 78,100 80,000 Riviera Utilities AL 41,000 44,900 50,700 Escambia River Electrict FL 10,800 10,800 11,400 Total 506,700 568,300 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)