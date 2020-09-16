Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

FACTBOX-Hurricane Sally knocks out power to 570,000 in Alabama & Florida

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sally knocked out power to around 570,000 homes and businesses
in Alabama and Florida after smashing into the Alabama coast early on Wednesday, according to
local utilities.
    Current outages are down to about 506,000 since NextEra Energy Inc's Gulf Power
utility restored service to about 57,000 customers.
    Southern Co's Alabama Power utility said it was too soon to say when it would restore
service to most customers since the storm was still pounding its service area.
    In Louisiana, almost 60,000 customers were still without power in the southwestern part of
the state since Hurricane Laura hit the coast in late August.
    Entergy Corp, which still has almost 40,000 out in Louisiana, said it expected to
restore service to most by Sept. 23, with the remaining customers who can safely accept power
back on by Sept. 30.
    There were no outages reported from Hurricane Sally in Louisiana.
    
    The following table lists major outages from Sally by utility:
        
 Power Company               State/Pro    Out Now         Total Affected       Total Served 
                               vince                                         
 NextEra - Gulf Power           FL           216,800               274,500           455,000 
 Southern - Alabama Power       AL           160,000               160,000         1,400,000 
 Baldwin EMC                    AL            78,100                78,100            80,000 
 Riviera Utilities              AL            41,000                44,900            50,700 
 Escambia River Electrict       FL            10,800                10,800            11,400 Total          506,700               568,300           
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)
