Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

FACTBOX-More than 433,000 without power after Hurricane Sally hit Alabama, Florida

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Reuters) - More than 433,000 homes and businesses
remained without power on Thursday, mostly in Florida and Alabama,
after Hurricane Sally smashed into the Gulf Cost early Wednesday,
according to local utilities.
    That was down from over 614,000 customers who had lost
electricity as utilities in Florida and Alabama restore power now
that Sally's remnants have moved onto Georgia. 
    NextEra Energy Inc's Gulf Power utility in Florida has
restored over 108,000 customers. The utility still has about
178,000 without power.
    In Louisiana, which was not hit by Sally, about 50,000
customers were still without power in the southwestern part of the
state since Hurricane Laura hit the coast in late August.
    Entergy Corp, which still has about 32,000 out in
Louisiana, said it expected to restore service to most by Sept.
23, with the remaining customers who can safely accept power back
by Sept. 30.
    
    The following table lists major outages from Sally by utility:
        
 Power Company               State/Pro    Out Now        Served 
                               vince                  
 NextEra - Gulf Power           FL          178,000      455,000 
 Southern - Alabama Power       AL          120,000    1,400,000 
 Baldwin EMC                    AL           77,900       80,000 
 Riviera Utilities              AL           41,000       50,700 
 Southern - Georgia Power       GA           16,900    2,554,900 
                                                            
                              Total         433,800         
        

    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Timothy Gardner)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up