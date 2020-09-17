FACTBOX-Over 465,000 without power from Hurricane Sally in Alabama, Florida

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Over 465,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Thursday, mostly in Florida and Alabama, after Hurricane Sally smashed into the Gulf Cost early Wednesday, according to local utilities. That is down from over 614,000 customers affected by the storm as utilities in Florida and Alabama restore power now that Sally's remnants have moved onto Georgia. NextEra Energy Inc's Gulf Power utility in Florida has already restored about 96,000 customers. The utility still has about 190,000 without power. In Louisiana, which was not hit by Sally, about 50,000 customers were still without power in the southwestern part of the state since Hurricane Laura hit the coast in late August. Entergy Corp, which still has about 32,000 out in Louisiana, said it expected to restore service to most by Sept. 23, with the remaining customers who can safely accept power back by Sept. 30. The following table lists major outages from Sally by utility: Power Company State/Pro Out Now Served vince NextEra - Gulf Power FL 190,600 455,000 Southern - Alabama Power AL 129,000 1,400,000 Baldwin EMC AL 77,900 80,000 Riviera Utilities AL 41,000 50,700 Southern - Georgia Power GA 27,200 2,554,900 Total 465,700 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)