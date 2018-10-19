FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Student loan servicers say D.C. licensing law invalid

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A local law in Washington D.C. imposing new rules on student loan servicers is invalid because it interferes with the way federal government contractors do their jobs, a national trade group for the servicers told a federal court on Thursday.

In a brief filed in District of Columbia federal court, the Student Loan Servicing Alliance (SLSA) said the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which bars states from interfering with powers vested in the federal government.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NKRKRr

