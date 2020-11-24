Washington, D.C., subway will idle some railcars after separation incident

Morning commuters ride on a Metro underground railcar, as Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington, D.C.-area subway system said it will indefinitely idle its fleet of 6000-series railcars following a train-separation incident on Tuesday, the second in recent weeks.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said investigators are seeking to determine the cause of Tuesday’s incident in which the first and last four cars separated from each other, as well as potential links to an October incident in which two cars became detached from a train. WMATA said it will accommodate riders on other cars and expects the impact on customers to be minimal. No injuries were reported in Tuesday’s incident.