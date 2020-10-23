Egypt's Sisi welcomes normalising of ties between Sudan and Israel - tweet

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus October 21, 2020. Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Friday he welcomed joint efforts by Sudan, the United States and Israel to normalise ties between Tel Aviv and Khartoum.

“I welcome the joint efforts of the United States, Sudan and Israel to normalize relations between Sudan and Israel and I value all efforts aimed at establishing regional peace and stability,” Sisi said in a tweet.