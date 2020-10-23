Israel's Netanyahu says deal with Sudan start of 'new era'

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces a peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties, between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, during a news conference at the prime minster office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020. Abir Sultan /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that Israel was taking steps to normalise ties with Sudan, calling it the start of “a new era” in the region.

In a statement in which he thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for brokering the deal, Netanyahu also said that Israeli and Sudanese delegations would meet soon to discuss commercial and agricultural cooperation.