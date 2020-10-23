Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Israel's Netanyahu says deal with Sudan start of 'new era'

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces a peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties, between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, during a news conference at the prime minster office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020. Abir Sultan /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that Israel was taking steps to normalise ties with Sudan, calling it the start of “a new era” in the region.

In a statement in which he thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for brokering the deal, Netanyahu also said that Israeli and Sudanese delegations would meet soon to discuss commercial and agricultural cooperation.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Kevin Liffey

